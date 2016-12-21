South Carolina Department of Revenue Issues Property Tax Guidance for Fiscal Year Manufacturers
The South Carolina Department of Revenue issued SC Revenue Ruling #16-12 on December 16, 2016. The ruling provides guidance to manufacturers on property tax return filings, assessment procedures, and payment obligations.
