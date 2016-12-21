Sen. Kimpson announces 'Time To Give Back' grant recipients for 2016 new
Sen. Marlon Kimpson and his wife Kimberlyn announced on Thursday the Time To Give Back Committee's recipients for grant funding from his South Carolina Senate salary. "I think it is important to give back to the people of Charleston and raise the bar for public service," said Senator Kimpson.
