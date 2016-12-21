SC middle school waits for confirmation of tuberculosis germ
Parents with children attending a South Carolina middle school are on watch as health officials investigate whether someone at the school suffered from a case of tuberculosis. Rock Hill's Castle Heights Middle School parents were alerted Friday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
