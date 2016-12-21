SC man charged with shooting at offic...

SC man charged with shooting at officers while fleeing crash

South Carolina crime investigators say they've captured a man who exchanged gunshots with Allendale police officers after crashing a stolen pickup truck. The State Law Enforcement Division says 24-year-old Lintel Kirkland of Allendale was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder.

