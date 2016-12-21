SC Lawmaker Wants Porn Filter on Every New Computer Sold in the State

If you live in South Carolina, love pornography, and are planning on getting a new computer soon, you may want to make the purchase sooner rather than later. According to a report from GoUpstate.com , State Rep. Bill Chumley has proposed, as part of the Human Trafficking Prevention Act, that all internet-connected devices sold in the state come with a filter that restricts them from viewing pornographic content.

