Residents on SC/NC line prepare for l...

Residents on SC/NC line prepare for life in new state after border shift

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

For some families living near the North and South Carolina border, there are only a few days remaining before they find themselves in a different state. After a battle that lasted several years, state lines were redrawn and approved by both state governors in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wake up 8 hr All American 1
News US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel... Dec 26 Retribution 4
Glass Hat, So Cool Dec 25 linda35ny 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Dec 23 Kim gibson 886
News Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ... Dec 21 Decency Rules 2
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Dec 14 Null and Void 1
News Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,489

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC