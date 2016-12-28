Police Called after Hard-Boiled Egg Fight at Denny's
Two Denny's workers found yolk on their faces when the police came after a heated dispute. The Smoking Gun reported that earlier this month, 911 was called in South Carolina after the foul-mouthed employees fought "over a hard boiled egg."
