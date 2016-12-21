Opera House receives $25,000 grant -

Opera House receives $25,000 grant -

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Newberry Observer

Sen. Ronnie Cromer and Rep. Walt McLeod present a grant check for $25,000 for the Newberry Opera House Foundation to Molly Fortune, executive director of the Newberry Opera House, and Phill Spots, chairman of the Newberry Opera House Board. The grant was given to the Newberry Opera House from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel... 18 hr Retribution 4
Glass Hat, So Cool Dec 25 linda35ny 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Dec 23 Kim gibson 886
News Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ... Dec 21 Decency Rules 2
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Dec 14 Null and Void 1
News Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
News Graham could re-emerge as Trump adversary next ... Dec 13 Quirky 3
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,058 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,824

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC