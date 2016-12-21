Opera House receives $25,000 grant -
Sen. Ronnie Cromer and Rep. Walt McLeod present a grant check for $25,000 for the Newberry Opera House Foundation to Molly Fortune, executive director of the Newberry Opera House, and Phill Spots, chairman of the Newberry Opera House Board. The grant was given to the Newberry Opera House from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel...
|18 hr
|Retribution
|4
|Glass Hat, So Cool
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Dec 23
|Kim gibson
|886
|Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ...
|Dec 21
|Decency Rules
|2
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Dec 14
|Null and Void
|1
|Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Graham could re-emerge as Trump adversary next ...
|Dec 13
|Quirky
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC