One SCHP trooper's simple act of char...

One SCHP trooper's simple act of character changed this young man's life forever

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Behind the gold badge in the Palmetto State is a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. Each has their own story on what led them down the career path to serve and protect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ... Wed Decency Rules 2
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Dec 14 Null and Void 1
News Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Dec 14 Amelia 884
News Graham could re-emerge as Trump adversary next ... Dec 13 Quirky 3
Susan J Inabinett Is Evil Dec 12 Just Ask 1
Possible Half Brother Dec 9 Anonymous 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,386

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC