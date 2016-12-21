One person dead after Saturday night ...

One person dead after Saturday night crash in Aiken County

21 hrs ago

The South Carolina Highway patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night near Graniteville. Highway patrol responded to the crash at around 11:30 p.m on December 24. Highway patrol says a 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Rainbow Falls road when it went off the roadway.

