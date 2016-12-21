One person dead after Saturday night crash in Aiken County
The South Carolina Highway patrol says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night near Graniteville. Highway patrol responded to the crash at around 11:30 p.m on December 24. Highway patrol says a 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Rainbow Falls road when it went off the roadway.
