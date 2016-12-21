Obamacare enrollment in S.C. keeps increasing, amid Republican calls to 'repeal and delay'
Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said Wednesday that 6.4 million Americans have signed up for health insurance since Nov. 1. File Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said Wednesday that 6.4 million Americans have signed up for health insurance since Nov. 1. File Obamacare sign-ups in South Carolina are increasing, even as Republicans keep repeating their intention to repeal the law early next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glass Hat, So Cool
|48 min
|linda35ny
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Fri
|Kim gibson
|886
|Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ...
|Dec 21
|Decency Rules
|2
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Dec 14
|Null and Void
|1
|Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Graham could re-emerge as Trump adversary next ...
|Dec 13
|Quirky
|3
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Dec 12
|Just Ask
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC