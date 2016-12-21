Obamacare enrollment in S.C. keeps increasing, amid Republican calls to 'repeal and delay'

Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said Wednesday that 6.4 million Americans have signed up for health insurance since Nov. 1. File Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said Wednesday that 6.4 million Americans have signed up for health insurance since Nov. 1. File Obamacare sign-ups in South Carolina are increasing, even as Republicans keep repeating their intention to repeal the law early next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.