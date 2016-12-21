NewsBrief: S.C. Lawmaker Corley Arrested for Domestic Violence
Rep. Chris Corley, a Republican legislator from Graniteville in Aiken County, has been charged with felony domestic violence after he reportedly assaulted his wife, threatened to kill her and pointed a gun at her in the presence of an 8-year-old child. According to The Aiken Standard , the woman told police that Corley was "caught cheating," and that he only stopped assaulting her because "he heard kids screaming and noticed blood coming from her head."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel...
|Mon
|Retribution
|4
|Glass Hat, So Cool
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Dec 23
|Kim gibson
|886
|Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ...
|Dec 21
|Decency Rules
|2
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Dec 14
|Null and Void
|1
|Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Graham could re-emerge as Trump adversary next ...
|Dec 13
|Quirky
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC