New Hampshire party chair bids to lead national Democrats
As head of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, Ray Buckley has turned the state from a "political graveyard" for Democrats to a place where Democrats can withstand national Republican waves. Buckley hopes to replicate that success nationally as head of the Democratic National Committee.
