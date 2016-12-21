Nashville Songwriter's Benefit to aid Make-A-Wish
The fourth Nashville Songwriters Benefit to benefit Make-A-Wish South Carolina will be January 7 at 7:00 PM at The Greenwood Community Theatre. This year's event will feature hit songwriter Byron Hill who has written songs for George Strait, Alabama, George Jones, Ray Charles, Jason Aldean and countless others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glass Hat, So Cool
|48 min
|linda35ny
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Fri
|Kim gibson
|886
|Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ...
|Dec 21
|Decency Rules
|2
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Dec 14
|Null and Void
|1
|Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Graham could re-emerge as Trump adversary next ...
|Dec 13
|Quirky
|3
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Dec 12
|Just Ask
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC