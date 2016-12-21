Lady Chablis and the other things we Googled this past year in South Carolina

The website Estately.com just released a snapshot of an article titled "What each state Googled more than any other state in 2016." You can access it for yourself here: http://blog.estately.com/2016/12/what-each-state-googled-more-frequently-than-any-other-state-in-2016/ Using Google Trends, the team at Estately measured various search terms and how many times each state's residents typed them into Google.

