Judge Orders Second Competency Evaluation on Dylann Roof

A South Carolina judge has ordered Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to undergo another competency evaluation before he is sentenced, the Charleston federal courthouse announced Thursday. Judge Richard Gergel ordered the additional exam "in abundance of caution" after his standby lawyer questioned Roof's ability to stand trial, according to the courthouse.

