'He's a showbiz guy': At Trump's political casting call, looks matter

Clockwise from left, Donald Trump's Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton. Clockwise from left, Donald Trump's Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.