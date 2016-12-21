Herea s a twist: China brings textile jobs to USA

A Chinese fiber manufacturer is opening a plant in South Carolina, an investment that counters President-elect Donald Trump's campaign criticism of Beijing for allegedly stealing American jobs. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, nominated by Trump to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, hailed the decision by Labon, a Shanghai-based company, to spend $3.1 million refurbishing a factory in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

