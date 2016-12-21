Health officials confirm case of tuberculosis at Rock Hill middle school
This confirmation comes a week after a letter was sent to parents at the same school about a possible case of tuberculosis. "The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed a case of tuberculosis at your child's/your school," the letter from DHEC read.
