Government watchdog calls for Gov. Nikki Haley to step down
A government watchdog group said it's in the "best interests" of South Carolinians and Americans if Gov. Nikki Haley left office before her expected confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. John Crangle, executive director of Common Cause of South Carolina, said the time Haley is spending in preparation for her next move could constitute an inability to serve as governor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glass Hat, So Cool
|48 min
|linda35ny
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Fri
|Kim gibson
|886
|Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ...
|Dec 21
|Decency Rules
|2
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Dec 14
|Null and Void
|1
|Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Graham could re-emerge as Trump adversary next ...
|Dec 13
|Quirky
|3
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Dec 12
|Just Ask
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC