Government watchdog calls for Gov. Nikki Haley to step down

A government watchdog group said it's in the "best interests" of South Carolinians and Americans if Gov. Nikki Haley left office before her expected confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. John Crangle, executive director of Common Cause of South Carolina, said the time Haley is spending in preparation for her next move could constitute an inability to serve as governor.

