Girls with poorer motor skills more likely than boys to be obese

Young girls who exhibit a poor mastery of fundamental movement skills are more likely to be obese than boys who have similarly low skills, according to research led by Coventry University. The study - which won an award at the recent British Association of Sport and Exercise Sciences conference - assessed among other things the running, catching, and balance skills of 250 girls and boys between 6-11 years, categorising their FMS as either low, medium or high.

