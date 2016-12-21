FEMA cautions on appropriate use of disaster grants
More than $35 million in federal disaster assistance grants have been approved to date for South Carolinians recovering from Hurricane Matthew. While this assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is tax-free and the grants do not have to be repaid, FEMA urges recipients to use their grants quickly, wisely and only for disaster-related expenses not covered by insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Fri
|Slurpee3033
|1,185
|Wake up
|Dec 29
|All American
|1
|US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel...
|Dec 26
|Retribution
|4
|Glass Hat, So Cool
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Dec 23
|Kim gibson
|886
|Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ...
|Dec 21
|Decency Rules
|2
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Dec 14
|Null and Void
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC