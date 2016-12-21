Civil rights lawyer Bakari Sellers shreds O'Reilly's racist...
Fox News host Bill O'Reilly used his Talking Points Memo segment on Tuesday night to call out anyone on the left invested in abolishing the Electoral College - but his reasoning was troublesome. "The left sees white privilege in America as an oppressive force that must be done away with," he said, noting that the political left "wants power taken away from the white establishment."
