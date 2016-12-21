Campaign started to protect Betty White from '16 At 94, Betty White...
At 94, Betty White has outlived dozens of her fellow actors and celebrities in 2016 - and a South Carolina man has started a campaign to help keep it that way. Hours after renowned actress Carrie Fisher died following a heart attack, Demetrios Hrysikos decided to make sure 2016 didn't claim another of America's treasured actresses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFDI.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel...
|Mon
|Retribution
|4
|Glass Hat, So Cool
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Dec 23
|Kim gibson
|886
|Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ...
|Dec 21
|Decency Rules
|2
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Dec 14
|Null and Void
|1
|Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Graham could re-emerge as Trump adversary next ...
|Dec 13
|Quirky
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC