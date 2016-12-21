Black Slaveowners: A Review
It is widely believed that slavery in 19th-century America was the exclusive province of whites. However, as historian Larry Kroger reveals in Black Slaveowners , free black people in the United States owned slaves, fought for their right to do so and had little sympathy for abolition.
