Bills would force South Carolina to c...

Bills would force South Carolina to comply with federal ID law

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

South Carolina may be taking steps to conform with federal Real ID standards just a month before the state's refusal threatens to disrupt citizens' access to military bases. Beginning on Jan. 30, visitors, delivery people and workers without U.S. Department of Defense identification will not be able to use their state driver's licenses to gain entry to installations such as Fort Jackson in Columbia and Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter - unless the federal Department of Homeland Security grants another exemption to the identification standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wake up 15 hr All American 1
News US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel... Dec 26 Retribution 4
Glass Hat, So Cool Dec 25 linda35ny 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Dec 23 Kim gibson 886
News Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ... Dec 21 Decency Rules 2
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Dec 14 Null and Void 1
News Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Climate Change
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,348 • Total comments across all topics: 277,450,122

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC