Bills would force South Carolina to comply with federal ID law
South Carolina may be taking steps to conform with federal Real ID standards just a month before the state's refusal threatens to disrupt citizens' access to military bases. Beginning on Jan. 30, visitors, delivery people and workers without U.S. Department of Defense identification will not be able to use their state driver's licenses to gain entry to installations such as Fort Jackson in Columbia and Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter - unless the federal Department of Homeland Security grants another exemption to the identification standards.
