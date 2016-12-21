There are on the CNet News story from Monday Dec 19, titled Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in South Carolina - CNET. In it, CNet News reports that:

A newly proposed law in South Carolina, called the Human Trafficking Prevention Act, would make it illegal to buy or sell a computer without a porn filter ... unless you pay the state a $20 fee. The bill, pre-filed this month by state Rep. Bill Chumley, would require manufacturers or sellers to install digital blocking capabilities on devices to prevent the viewing of obscene content, reported the Associated Press .

