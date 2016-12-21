Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in South Carolina - CNET
There are 2 comments on the CNet News story from Monday Dec 19, titled Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in South Carolina - CNET. In it, CNet News reports that:
A newly proposed law in South Carolina, called the Human Trafficking Prevention Act, would make it illegal to buy or sell a computer without a porn filter ... unless you pay the state a $20 fee. The bill, pre-filed this month by state Rep. Bill Chumley, would require manufacturers or sellers to install digital blocking capabilities on devices to prevent the viewing of obscene content, reported the Associated Press .
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
What else can we charge people to see?
#2 Wednesday
The internet and all TV outlets should be forced back to the TV standards of the 50s where there was no vulgar language or raw sex shown on ANY channel! The movies of the 30s and 40s were MUCH BETTER than modern movies and you could let a child watch ANY of them!
If you wouldn't want a 10 yr old to watch something you sholdn't be watching it either
