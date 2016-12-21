As Gov. Haley joins Trump, a Trump supporter succeeds Haley
In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina nominates Donald Trump as the Republican Candidate for President during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|4
|Glass Hat, So Cool
|Sun
|linda35ny
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Dec 23
|Kim gibson
|886
|Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ...
|Dec 21
|Decency Rules
|2
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Dec 14
|Null and Void
|1
|Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Graham could re-emerge as Trump adversary next ...
|Dec 13
|Quirky
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC