State Health Officials Say Warwick Pond Safe for Swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health says the Lower Pond at the Kent County YMCA in Warwick is safe for swimming. Health officials said Monday that high bacteria counts in the water had led to its closure on June 28. Further testing has found the bacteria counts to be within acceptable levels.

Chicago, IL

