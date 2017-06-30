RIDOH and DEM Recommend Avoiding Contact with Melville Pond
The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Melville Pond in Portsmouth due to a blue-green algae bloom in the pond. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
