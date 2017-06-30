Program of Free Skin Cancer Screening...

Program of Free Skin Cancer Screenings to Kick-off at Narragansett Town Beach

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Rhode Island Department of Health News

U.S. Senator Jack Reed will join staff from the Rhode Island Department of Health , the Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island, and Brown Dermatology at Narragansett Town Beach on Friday for the first of seven Skin Check 10 free skin cancer screenings to take place this summer. Screenings will take place on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the beach at 39 Boston Neck Road in Narragansett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rhode Island Department of Health News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health | Weiss: AARP Scorecard - Taking a Close... Jun 21 vburke 1
sarah beth zink (Dec '16) Jun 9 Bob 8
St. Patrick's Day Party Apr '17 Blah 3
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... Apr '17 Wondering 1
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 2
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,587 • Total comments across all topics: 282,292,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC