Program of Free Skin Cancer Screenings to Kick-off at Narragansett Town Beach

U.S. Senator Jack Reed will join staff from the Rhode Island Department of Health , the Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island, and Brown Dermatology at Narragansett Town Beach on Friday for the first of seven Skin Check 10 free skin cancer screenings to take place this summer. Screenings will take place on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the beach at 39 Boston Neck Road in Narragansett.

