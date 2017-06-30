Program of Free Skin Cancer Screenings to Kick-off at Narragansett Town Beach
U.S. Senator Jack Reed will join staff from the Rhode Island Department of Health , the Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island, and Brown Dermatology at Narragansett Town Beach on Friday for the first of seven Skin Check 10 free skin cancer screenings to take place this summer. Screenings will take place on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the beach at 39 Boston Neck Road in Narragansett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rhode Island Department of Health News.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health | Weiss: AARP Scorecard - Taking a Close...
|Jun 21
|vburke
|1
|sarah beth zink (Dec '16)
|Jun 9
|Bob
|8
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr '17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC