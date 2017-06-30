Politics | RI Progressive Democrats C...

Politics | RI Progressive Democrats Call for Mattiello's Resignation

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Go Local

Spokeswoman Capri Catanzaro of the Rhode Island Progressive Democrats of America announced on Saturday night in a statement sent to GoLocal that her organization is calling for the resignation of Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello. The Progressive Democrats have been consistent critics of Mattiello's policies, but Friday's State House chaos seems to have triggered the Progressive's unusual action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health | Weiss: AARP Scorecard - Taking a Close... Jun 21 vburke 1
sarah beth zink (Dec '16) Jun 9 Bob 8
St. Patrick's Day Party Apr '17 Blah 3
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... Apr '17 Wondering 1
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 2
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,741 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC