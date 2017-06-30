Politics | RI Progressive Democrats Call for Mattiello's Resignation
Spokeswoman Capri Catanzaro of the Rhode Island Progressive Democrats of America announced on Saturday night in a statement sent to GoLocal that her organization is calling for the resignation of Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello. The Progressive Democrats have been consistent critics of Mattiello's policies, but Friday's State House chaos seems to have triggered the Progressive's unusual action.
