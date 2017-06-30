Politics | RI Center for Freedom & Pr...

Politics | RI Center for Freedom & Prosperity Urges General Assembly to Stay on Leave

The Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity is urging the General Assembly to officially close the General Assembly's 2017 legislative session. As GoLocal reported on Friday, June 30 , Speaker Nicholas Mattiello made no promise to bring the House back, after it opted to recess when it heard that Senate President Dominick Ruggerio was tacking on an amendment to the House budget at the 11th hour.

