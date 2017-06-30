Politics | Guest MINDSETTERa Dave Kane: Covering Your Butt 101
Allow me to congratulate Peter Kilmartin on continuing the fine tradition of the Rhode Island Attorney General's office, of stonewalling, obfuscation and the denial of justice for all of our citizens. He petitioned the court in order to protect himself and his cronies from being exposed for the corrupt, fiscally, foolish and possibly illegal actions of the General Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health | Weiss: AARP Scorecard - Taking a Close...
|Jun 21
|vburke
|1
|sarah beth zink (Dec '16)
|Jun 9
|Bob
|8
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr '17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC