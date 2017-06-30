On the Gettysburg anniversary, a cannon in Rhode Island has a story to tell
Most people who come to the State House are there on business. So as they pass through security, they might not notice its treasures, including one of the cannons that sits near the main visitors entrance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health | Weiss: AARP Scorecard - Taking a Close...
|Jun 21
|vburke
|1
|sarah beth zink (Dec '16)
|Jun 9
|Bob
|8
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr '17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC