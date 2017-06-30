News | CCRI Promoting Promise Scholar...

News | CCRI Promoting Promise Scholarship Application, Despite Lack of Final Budget Approval

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: Go Local

Governor Gina Raimondo claimed the scholarship a "win" - the national GOP said the watered-down version was a loss - but as of July 1, there is no program approval. The Community College of Rhode Island is touting Governor Gina Raimondo's Promise Scholarship - including application -- on its website, despite the lack of final Fiscal Year 2018 budget approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health | Weiss: AARP Scorecard - Taking a Close... Jun 21 vburke 1
sarah beth zink (Dec '16) Jun 9 Bob 8
St. Patrick's Day Party Apr '17 Blah 3
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... Apr '17 Wondering 1
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 2
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,587 • Total comments across all topics: 282,292,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC