Nearly 20 Percent Of Rhode Island Voters Don't Live In Rhode Island
Some 150,000 individuals on Rhode Island's voter rolls are not Rhode Island residents, the state's top elections administrator has found. The Providence Journal reports that Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea conducted an audit of the state's voter registry and identified some 150,000 non-Rhode Islanders registered to vote in the state.
