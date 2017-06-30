Health | RI Dept. of Health Announces Over $686,000 in Loan Repayment Awards
The Rhode Island Department of Health announced over $686,000 in loan repayment awards on Thursday in a ceremony at the Rhode Island State House. The awards are aimed at strengthening the healthcare workforce and narrowing health disparities in the state by increasing the number of providers in medically underserved communities.
