Five Rhode Islanders pen R.I. WWII history
And that the Cranston Arms Corporation manufactured Johnson semiautomatic rifles and machine guns for the Marine Corps and the Dutch Army? These are two of many ways that our small state participated in the war effort, told in a fascinating book written by five Rhode Island historians, telling of Rhode Island's important contributions to World War ... (more)
