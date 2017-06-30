DMV launches new system reservations required
The Division of Motor Vehicles is launching a new computer system but it may mean some temporary inconvenience for some Rhode Island residents. Starting Wednesday and through July 17, the DMV will only be accepting customers who made reservations in advance.
