Board wants retraining after school's lag in reporting abuse
The Providence school board has ordered retraining for all principals and assistant principals at city schools in how to handle reports of sexual abuse. The directive issued on Wednesday came less than a week after a gym teacher at the Harry Kizirian Elementary School was charged with child molestation stemming from alleged incidents involving three 11-year-old girls.
