Weapons, ammo and other items seized in traffic stop in Rhode Island.

A Charlotte man is being held in Rhode Island, after a minor traffic stop revealed he was driving around with an arsenal of weapons and ammunition, including military issue smoke grenades and night vision goggles, reports the Rhode Island State Police . Anthony Mondrez Thompson, 39, was pulled over about 8 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 95 near West Greenwich, officials said.

