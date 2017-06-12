URI Launches Construction of $125M En...

URI Launches Construction of $125M Engineering Complex

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Gov. Gina Raimondo, University of Rhode Island President David M. Dooley and URI College of Engineering Dean Raymond Wright joined other state, University and business leaders in a ceremonial groundbreaking to launch construction of URI's new $125 million engineering complex. Funded by a bond issue approved overwhelmingly by Rhode Island voters in 2014 and strongly supported by Rhode Island's business and labor leaders, the project will result in a 190,000-sq.-ft.

