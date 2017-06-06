Trinity Rep to Take Bilingual Romeo a...

Trinity Rep to Take Bilingual Romeo and Juliet on Providence Tour

Trinity Repertory Company , in partnership with Rhode Island Latino Arts , announces the second year of its program Shakespeare en el Verano . This year's production premieres a new bilingual English-Spanish adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet by Brown/Trinity Rep MFA student Marcel Mascaro.

