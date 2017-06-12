The Latest: Rhode Island budget agree...

The Latest: Rhode Island budget agreements reached

11 hrs ago

Top leaders of the Rhode Island General Assembly say major agreements have been reached to balance a new state budget. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said Thursday evening that budget negotiators are "close but we're not there yet" after meetings with House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Chicago, IL

