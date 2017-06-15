The Latest: Rhode Island Budget Agreements Reached
Top leaders of the Rhode Island General Assembly say major agreements have been reached to balance a new state budget. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said Thursday evening that budget negotiators are "close but we're not there yet" after meetings with House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Gov. Gina Raimondo.
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah beth zink
|Jun 9
|Bob
|8
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr '17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|2
|Horror hills (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
