Strange Attractor Theatre Company to Present the Sea Pageant this August

Strange Attractor Theatre Company in collaboration with a community of citizens from across Rhode Island will be presenting The Sea Pageant at First Beach in Newport on August 21, 2017 at 1:30pm. The Sea Pageant is a once-in-a-lifetime happening: a one-day-only, 100-person unison performance of movement, song, and celebration designed to honor the ocean and the phenomenon that is the solar eclipse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.