Sides divided on extending expired city labor contracts
That is the question being mulled by the Rhode Island House of Representatives, as they prepare to debate Bill H5593, which "Requires that the contractual provisions contained in and an otherwise expired collective bargaining agreement with certified school teachers and municipal employees continue until a successor agreement has been reached ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health | Weiss: AARP Scorecard - Taking a Close...
|Jun 21
|vburke
|1
|sarah beth zink (Dec '16)
|Jun 9
|Bob
|8
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr '17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC