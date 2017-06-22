RIMTA workforce training programs expand

Thursday Jun 22

This summer marks a time of expansion for the Rhode Island Marine Trade Association's workforce training programs. RIMTA expanded the number of Summer Boatbuilding Programs being run throughout the state and ran a pilot program for Rhode Islanders who want to work on luxury superyachts.

Chicago, IL

