Ri DMV "grace period" ahead of rollout
Ahead of the new computer system rollout, the Rhode Island's Department of Motor Vehicle is extending expiration dates for some documents including licenses and registrations. Friday is the last day for drivers to visit the state's DMV offices before they shut down to implement the new computer system.
